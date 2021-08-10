UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Ukraine On Aug. 22: Presidential Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Kiev on Aug 22, Ukrainian president's press secretary said on his official Facebook page on Monday

KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Kiev on Aug 22, Ukrainian president's press secretary said on his official Facebook page on Monday.

"Federal Chancellor of Germany, Mrs. Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22.

The topics of the discussions: security, bilateral relations, and other pressing issues," Serhiy Nikiforov wrote.

On July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Merkel in Berlin during an official visit to Germany.

