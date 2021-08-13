UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Ukraine On August 22 - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:45 PM

Merkel to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Ukraine on August 22, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Ukraine on August 22, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed.

"On Sunday, August 22, the chancellor will pay a visit to Ukraine.

I ask you to be patient, as the agenda of the visit will be revealed early next week," Seibert said at a briefing on Friday.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman said earlier that Merkel plans to visit Kiev on August 22 and discuss developments in Donbas and the Nord Stream 2 project with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

