BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border had been caused by Minsk's actions.

"During the phone conversation, the chancellor and the president of Russia exchanged views on the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.

The chancellor stressed that the reason for this was the Belarusian regime, which uses defenseless people in a hybrid attack on the European Union," the German government said after the two leaders' phone conversation.