Merkel Tops Forbes List of 100 Powerful Women, Russia Represented by Central Bank Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, while Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina occupied the 57th place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, while Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina occupied the 57th place.

The Forbes magazine published its new ranking, which saw Nabiullina dropping from 53rd position to 57th, on Tuesday.

Merkel heads the list for the 10th year in a row. The German chancellor is followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Presumed US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Some female politicians, among them New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (32nd place) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (37th place) were praised for their country's effective response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the magazine, women from 30 countries, among them 10 heads of state and 38 CEOs, made it to the 2020 list.

Other notable women recognized by Forbes' annual ranking include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (4th place), US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (7th place), Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (83rd).