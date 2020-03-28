UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Trump Discuss Virus Crisis, Afghanistan In Phone Talks - German Cabinet

Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus and Afghanistan in phone talks, the German cabinet said Friday.

"The spread of the coronavirus was the focus of the talks.

The chancellor and the US president agreed to stay in close contact on this topic and use opportunities for cooperation," the cabinet said.

Merkel and Trump discussed Afghanistan and expressed shared interest in intra-Afghan talks beginning as soon as possible.

More Stories From World

