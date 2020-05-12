UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Ukraine's Prime Minister Discuss Donbas, Reforms, COVID-19 In Video Call - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:58 PM

Merkel, Ukraine's Prime Minister Discuss Donbas, Reforms, COVID-19 in Video Call - Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her newly-appointed Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, discussed bilateral relations, the Donbas conflict, reforms in the eastern European country and the coronavirus crisis during their first video conference on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her newly-appointed Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, discussed bilateral relations, the Donbas conflict, reforms in the eastern European country and the coronavirus crisis during their first video conference on Tuesday.

Shmyhal took the prime minister's office on March 4, when his predecessor Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.

"They discussed close bilateral and economic relations, the reform process in Ukraine and the security situation in eastern Ukraine.

The chancellor promised the prime minister to continue Germany's support for the course of reforms, especially in the areas of decentralization, energy, justice and the fight against corruption," the German cabinet's press service said.

Shmyhal, in turn, said that Kiev would continue the reforms "in close consultation" with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The sides also discussed the fight against the coronavirus, with Merkel pledging to look into the possibility of supporting Ukraine amid the crisis.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Ukraine German European Union Germany Kiev Angela Merkel March Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

14 minutes ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

45 minutes ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

2 hours ago

China plans to retest entire population in Wuhan a ..

2 hours ago

Minister Ijaz Alam tributes nurses

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.