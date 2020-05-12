German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her newly-appointed Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, discussed bilateral relations, the Donbas conflict, reforms in the eastern European country and the coronavirus crisis during their first video conference on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her newly-appointed Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, discussed bilateral relations, the Donbas conflict, reforms in the eastern European country and the coronavirus crisis during their first video conference on Tuesday.

Shmyhal took the prime minister's office on March 4, when his predecessor Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.

"They discussed close bilateral and economic relations, the reform process in Ukraine and the security situation in eastern Ukraine.

The chancellor promised the prime minister to continue Germany's support for the course of reforms, especially in the areas of decentralization, energy, justice and the fight against corruption," the German cabinet's press service said.

Shmyhal, in turn, said that Kiev would continue the reforms "in close consultation" with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The sides also discussed the fight against the coronavirus, with Merkel pledging to look into the possibility of supporting Ukraine amid the crisis.