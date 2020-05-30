UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Unwilling To Take Part In G7 Summit In US Personally - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

Merkel Unwilling to Take Part in G7 Summit in US Personally - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not want to go to Washington in late June to take part in the G7 Summit over the COVID-19 pandemic, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told the Politico media outlet.

"The Federal chancellor thanks [US] President [Donald] Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit at the end of June in Washington. As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington," Seibert said.

Related Topics

Washington German Trump Angela Merkel June Media Government

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

4 hours ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

5 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

6 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

6 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

6 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.