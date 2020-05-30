Merkel Unwilling To Take Part In G7 Summit In US Personally - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not want to go to Washington in late June to take part in the G7 Summit over the COVID-19 pandemic, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told the Politico media outlet.
"The Federal chancellor thanks [US] President [Donald] Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit at the end of June in Washington. As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington," Seibert said.