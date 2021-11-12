UrduPoint.com

Merkel Urged Putin To Promote 'Normandy Format' To Implement Minsk Agreements - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:41 AM

Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to Implement Minsk Agreements - Berlin

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements, the German government said on Thursday, commenting on another phone conversation between the two leaders

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements, the German government said on Thursday, commenting on another phone conversation between the two leaders.

"The Federal chancellor also touched upon the security situation in the vicinity and in eastern Ukraine and called on the Russian president to advance negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk Agreements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the government said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Government

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

30 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

3 minutes ago
 Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situ ..

Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situation With Migrants - Berlin

3 minutes ago
 India committing gravest crime in IIOJK: Governor

India committing gravest crime in IIOJK: Governor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.