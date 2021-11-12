Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to Implement Minsk Agreements - Berlin

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements, the German government said on Thursday, commenting on another phone conversation between the two leaders

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements, the German government said on Thursday, commenting on another phone conversation between the two leaders.

"The Federal chancellor also touched upon the security situation in the vicinity and in eastern Ukraine and called on the Russian president to advance negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk Agreements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the government said.