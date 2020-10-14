Merkel Urges EU Countries to Prevent Second Coronavirus Lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she was concerned over the rising coronavirus cases across Europe and urged EU countries to maintain epidemiological security measures to prevent a second COVID-19 lockdown

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she was concerned over the rising coronavirus cases across Europe and urged EU countries to maintain epidemiological security measures to prevent a second COVID-19 lockdown.

"I am watching with great concern the renewed increase in infection numbers in almost every part of Europe. And I must say the situation continues to be serious. We must not throw away what we achieved due to restrictions over the past months. These restrictions have not been easy for any of us. Many have lost their lives," Merkel said during a debate on the German presidency of the European Union at the bloc's Committee of the Regions.

She added that European countries should work to avoid second coronavirus lockdown so that the National Healthcare System is not overloaded.

"We must show that we have learned our lesson and should ask people in Europe to follow the rules, wear masks, keep social-distancing, and do what we can to suppress the virus and at the same time support economic activity in Europe," the German chancellor said.

As in other European countries, Germany's number of new COVID-19 cases began to increase in the fall. While in the summer, Germany saw several hundred COVID-19 cases emerging every day, in October, several thousand daily cases were registered. Over the last 24 hours, more than 4,100 new cases have been recorded. During the whole pandemic, Germany recorded over 330,000 cases, with over 9,600 deaths.