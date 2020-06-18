Merkel urges EU recovery deal before end of July

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged the European Union to reach an agreement on a recovery plan worth 750 billion euros ($843 billion) by the end of July to kickstart an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged the European Union to reach an agreement on a recovery plan worth 750 billion Euros ($843 billion) by the end of July to kickstart an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It would be best if we could reach an agreement before the summer break," Merkel said, calling for compromise from member states to enable the deal to be ratified by the end of the year.

"We must act quickly and decisively," she said.