Merkel Urges Europe To Defend Democracy, Freedom

6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Merkel urges Europe to defend democracy, freedom

Europe "must stand up for democracy and freedom, for human rights and tolerance", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday as Germany commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe "must stand up for democracy and freedom, for human rights and tolerance", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday as Germany commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Such values "must always be lived out and defended anew," Merkel told political leaders and European guests at a ceremony, warning that these freedoms cannot be taken for granted.

