BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Europe requires a coordinated response in supporting the economy, which has been hit by the rampant coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"All that is going on - you know about it from hotels, organizers of exhibits, and from many others - does not go without leaving a trace on the economy. So in Europe, it is about a coordinated approach where each member-state must contribute," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.

The German chancellor further cited scientists as saying that without vaccines and therapeutics, with no developed immunity against the disease, chances are 60-70 percent of the population could contract the virus. The search for vaccines and therapeutics must intensify, she said, not specifying whether the figures applied to Europe, in general or Germany, in particular.

In Germany, the coronavirus has already infected close to 1,300 people, the plurality among them in the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

"We can confirm the death of the second person in the Heinsberg region," a local official told Sputnik over the phone, adding that it thus brought the total number of fatalities in the country's west to three.

On Monday, reports surfaced concerning two coronavirus-related fatalities in North Rhine-Westphalia, including an 89-year-old woman in the city of Essen and another person in Heinsberg. Additionally, a German tourist from Hamburg died in Egypt.

According to the Robert Koch Institute's head, Lothar H. Wieler, COVID-19 in Germany seems to be spreading sporadically in separate regions. According to him, the disease can indeed affect up to 70 percent of the population and the most important task at the moment is to slow the spread down and focus on developing vaccines and therapeutics.

When commenting on how is it that the number of fatalities in Germany is so much lower than in Italy, currently the most affected European country with over 10,000 confirmed cases, he said it was due to "the systemic work of our doctors who conduct tests [in suspected carriers]," which makes it possible to fight the infection at early stages.

China, where the novel coronavirus originated in December, still remains the biggest hotbed, with close to 81,000 cases and over 3,100 fatalities. Last week saw the disease sweep Iran and Italy, currently the next two most affected areas of the world.