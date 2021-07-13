UrduPoint.com
Merkel Urges Germans To Get Vaccinated So That Society Can Live Freely

Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called on her fellow citizens to get vaccinated, noting that the more people protected against the virus, the less restrictions society will face.

Currently, 43% of the adult population in Germany is fully vaccinated, while almost 59% received at least one dose of the two-component vaccine. Merkel stressed that experts from the Robert Koch Institute recommend vaccinating 85% of the population aged 12-59 and 90% of those over 60.

"Then the increase in the incidence can be controlled, but we are still very far from this goal. Otherwise, we will have high infection rates," she said at a press conference.

She also noted that it was necessary to continue with observing safety measures and mass testing for COVID-19.

"I'm saying this to everyone who is not yet sure whether to vaccinate or not. Vaccination protects not only you, but also those who are close to you, who you love, who are important to you ... The more [people] are vaccinated, the freer we will be and the freer we will be able to live again," the chancellor stated.

Earlier same day, Merkel said that Germany does not plan to impose mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, as the population shows high levels of willingness to get the shot.

