Merkel Urges Increase In Contributions To WHO-led COVID Vaccine Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:06 PM

Merkel Urges Increase in Contributions to WHO-led COVID Vaccine Initiative

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on G20 countries to boost contributions to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine initiative to halt the ongoing pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on G20 countries to boost contributions to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine initiative to halt the ongoing pandemic.

"In order to halt the pandemic, every country needs to have access to and be able to afford the vaccine. The funds pledged so far are not yet enough to achieve this. I, therefore, appeal to you all to support this important initiative. This short-term assistance is in the interests of us all. And it is also in all our interests to improve global pandemic preparedness in the long term.

To this end, we need to sustainably strengthen the World Health Organization," Merkel said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side-event on the pandemic preparedness and response.

The chancellor added that the world needs "better cooperation," and the G20 is able to provide vital support "in this area."

The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis dominate the agenda at the ongoing two-day G20 summit that started on Saturday.

