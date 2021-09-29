Merkel urges 'return to parliamentary democracy' in Tunisia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged Tunisia to return to a "parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors", after its president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago

Berlin, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged Tunisia to return to a "parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors", after its president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago.

In a phone call with Tunisian president Kais Saied, Merkel stressed the importance of (Tunisia's) democratic accomplishments for the stability and well-being of the country", her office said in a statement. "A return to parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors is essential," it added.