UrduPoint.com

Merkel Urges 'return To Parliamentary Democracy' In Tunisia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:57 PM

Merkel urges 'return to parliamentary democracy' in Tunisia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged Tunisia to return to a "parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors", after its president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago

Berlin, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged Tunisia to return to a "parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors", after its president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago.

In a phone call with Tunisian president Kais Saied, Merkel stressed the importance of (Tunisia's) democratic accomplishments for the stability and well-being of the country", her office said in a statement. "A return to parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors is essential," it added.

Related Topics

Democracy German Tunisia Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

16 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

31 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

31 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

46 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.