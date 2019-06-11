UrduPoint.com
Merkel Urges To Review Approach To Work Amid Transition To Modern Technology

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that it was necessary to review the traditional relations of employers and employees from the perspective of modern technologies

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that it was necessary to review the traditional relations of employers and employees from the perspective of modern technologies.

"Modern technologies not only change our approaches to work, but also change the way we work. Very often have an opportunity to work while on the road. And this creates new expectations, both among employees and employers. As for workers, it is necessary to reconcile private and professional life ... It is necessary to revise traditional relations between employees and employees," she said during a plenary session of the 108th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva.

Merkel noted that even amid the technological progress, people would still occupy a central place in the world of work. Many new jobs will appear in the near future, but new skills and qualifications will also be required, she noted.

The ILC will last until June 21 and will be joined by more than 6,000 delegates from 187 International Labour Organization (ILO) member states.

