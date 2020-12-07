Merkel urges tougher curbs as Germany battles second virus wave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged German regions with high coronavirus rates to tighten social contact restrictions before Christmas as the country struggled to slow a second wave of infections

Long hailed as an example in the pandemic due to a far lower death rate than most of its neighbours, Germany has seen its infection levels plateau at a high level for more than a month.

Merkel said the country is in a "very difficult situation" and will not be able to "get through the winter" with current measures, a source close to a meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party told AFP.

"We will not get anywhere on hope alone," Merkel was quoted as saying, complaining of "too much talk about mulled wine stands... and too little talk about nurses and carers".

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert had earlier welcomed a move by Bavaria on Sunday to step up its shutdown rules and limit New Year's Eve gatherings.

"These are worrisome days," Seibert said, noting that infections rates "are not consistently going down" but rather rising in some areas and that Germany was "far from turning the corner".

"It is obvious and also necessary for individual states to think about which measures they could use to curb new infections," he said, calling Bavaria's planned tightening from Wednesday "good and right".

The eastern state of Saxony followed suit with an announcement it would meet Tuesday to agree stricter rules, while Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier warned of possible night-time curfews.

Under Germany's Federal system, states are given leeway to set their own rules making coordinated action from the top more complicated.

Merkel's economy minister Peter Altmaier acknowledged that at least parts of the country were going to need to take a tougher line.

"We can say and must say that our measures to date are insufficient to really break the second wave," he said in remarks reported by news agency DPA.