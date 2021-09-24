UrduPoint.com

Merkel Urges Voters To Back 'Stable' Germany Under Union Bloc

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said those voting for her conservative CDU/CSU bloc would be voting for a "stable" Germany in this Sunday's Federal election.

She told a televised conference in Munich that she would travel to Aachen in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday to campaign for the CDU leader, Armin Laschet, who is the state premier.

"We must go out decisively... and simply say it is about Germany. To keep Germany stable Armin Laschet must become federal chancellor and CDU/CSU must become the strongest force," Merkel said.

Merkel repeated several times that it "does matter who will govern." She recounted her government's achievements in keeping the unemployment down and creating millions more jobs since she came to power in 2005.

