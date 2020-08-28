UrduPoint.com
Merkel: Virus Fight 'will Be More Difficult' In Autumn, Winter

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:59 PM

Coping with the coronavirus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her annual summer press conference on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Coping with the coronavirus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her annual summer press conference on Friday.

"Some things are likely to be more difficult over the next few months than they are in the summer," Merkel said.

"We have all enjoyed the freedoms and relative protection from aerosols in the summer, which is possible through life outdoors," she said, referring to micro-particles that are thought to spread through the air, especially in enclosed spaces.

