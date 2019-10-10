UrduPoint.com
Merkel Vows 'zero Tolerance' For Hate After Anti-Semitic Attack

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday that there would be no tolerance for hate, after an anti-Semitic attack that left two dead as Jews celebrated Yom Kippur

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday that there would be no tolerance for hate, after an anti-Semitic attack that left two dead as Jews celebrated Yom Kippur.

"The representatives of the constitutional state must use all means available against hate, violence and misanthropy. There is zero tolerance," she said a day after a 27-year-old German suspect shot dead two in an attack that targeted a synagogue.

