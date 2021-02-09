UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Wants To Extend Nationwide Lockdown Until March 1 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Merkel Wants to Extend Nationwide Lockdown Until March 1 - Reports

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push for extending the coronavirus lockdown until March 1 during talks with state premiers on February 10, Bild reported on Tuesday.

According to the German tabloid, while there is no final decision, the minister presidents that belong to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union intend to back her initiative. So, Germany will very likely see the lockdown extended.

Merkel reportedly expects gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions from March 1. First, the country is set to reopen schools, kindergartens and hair salons.

The current lockdown is set to expire on Sunday. At present, all public places, except grocery stores, pharmacies, optometrist's offices, banks, pet stores and medical facilities, remain closed across Germany.

In schools, classes are held online, with the German states deciding on kindergartens on their own.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel February March Sunday Christian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Love wins after decades passed

3 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

23 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

38 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

51 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.