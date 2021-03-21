UrduPoint.com
Merkel Wants To Keep COVID-19 Restrictions In April - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Merkel Wants to Keep COVID-19 Restrictions in April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek extension of the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country beyond this month, Bild reported Sunday, citing a draft document at its disposal.

The draft, which will be discussed with regional leaders on Monday, proposes to keep the measures in April, but does not provide any specific dates. It also notes that companies across Germany will have to provide employees with two express tests for the coronavirus every week. The Federal government is due to make a decision on the extension by the end of this month, the document said, adding that the relaxation of restrictions depends on "the consistent testing of citizens.

"

The latest extension of the lockdown, which has been in effect since early November 2020, is set to expire on March 28. Earlier this month, the restrictions were eased in regions with COVID-19 incidence below 50 new cases per week per 100,000 people, In particular, cultural venues and beauty salons were allowed to reopen in these areas.

Countrywide, non-grocery stores were allowed to reopen, except for the state of Thuringia, which has the country's highest COVID-19 incidence rate and stays fully locked down.

More Stories From World

