Merkel Warns Afghanistan Сan Become Hotbed of Terrorism after NATO Troops Withdrawal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed on Wednesday to the risks of Afghanistan becoming a hotbed of terrorism after NATO forces withdrawal, and called for resistance

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed on Wednesday to the risks of Afghanistan becoming a hotbed of terrorism after NATO forces withdrawal, and called for resistance.

"We have achieved the goal set in 2001, at the beginning of the mission.

Since then, there have been no international terrorist attacks from Afghanistan. This was a contribution to the security of our country, a merit of our soldiers .. But we must not turn a blind eye to the fact that after the withdrawal of the allied troops, Afghanistan can become a hotbed of the international terrorism threat again, we should prevent this," Merkel told the Bundestag.