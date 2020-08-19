Merkel Warns Against External Interference in Situation in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) There should be no outside interference in the situation in Belarus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a briefing following an online meeting of EU leaders.

"Belarus must find its path on its own, this must happen through dialogue within the country, there must be no external interference," Merkel said, adding that "there is no doubt that the elections in Belarus were dishonest and unfair."

According to the chancellor, EU leaders condemned the violence against peaceful demonstrators in Belarus, "arrests of thousands of Belarusians" and "called on the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko to stop using force.

"

"Freedom of speech and assembly must be guaranteed," Merkel said.

She added that all prisoners "must be released unconditionally," and that the EU leaders are in favor of national dialogue, as the opposition in Belarus is proposing, possibly with the participation of the OSCE.