Merkel warns against 'lies, disinformation' in virus fight

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended tough new shutdown measures her government has announced against the coronavirus, warning that propaganda and conspiracy theories undermine the fight against the pandemic.

"Let me be clear: lies and disinformation, conspiracy and hate damage not only democratic debate but also the fight against the coronavirus," she told the lower house of parliament.