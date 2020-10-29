UrduPoint.com
Merkel Warns Against 'lies, Disinformation' In Virus Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:07 PM

Merkel warns against 'lies, disinformation' in virus fight

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended tough new shutdown measures her government has announced against the coronavirus, warning that propaganda and conspiracy theories undermine the fight against the pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended tough new shutdown measures her government has announced against the coronavirus, warning that propaganda and conspiracy theories undermine the fight against the pandemic.

"Let me be clear: lies and disinformation, conspiracy and hate damage not only democratic debate but also the fight against the coronavirus," she told the lower house of parliament.

More Stories From World

