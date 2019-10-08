Merkel warns Brexit deal 'unlikely' without compromise: London

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that a Brexit deal was doomed to fail unless Britain compromised further on the Irish border question, a Downing Street source said on Tuesda

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that a Brexit deal was doomed to fail unless Britain compromised further on the Irish border question, a Downing Street source said on Tuesday.

Merkel told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone that a deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely" unless London agreed to keep British-run Northern Ireland in the EU customs union.