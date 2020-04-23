UrduPoint.com
Merkel Warns German States Against 'Too Brisk' Easing Of Coronavirus Limits

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Merkel Warns German States Against 'Too Brisk' Easing of Coronavirus Limits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday cautioned all 16 states of Germany against moving too fast in relaxing coronavirus restrictions, saying the country was "walking on thin ice."

"I backed the decisions made by the Federal government and states last Wednesday, but their implementation worries me. It seems very brisk, if not too risk," she said in parliament.

The chancellor said the situation in Germany remained "tricky" and warned that the declining number in new infections could give a false sense of security.

"We are not out of the woods yet," she said, adding that it was important not to "gamble away" the progress made so far in containing the epidemic.

Germany began on Monday loosening curbs on business, allowing smaller stores, bike and car dealerships and book stores to reopen, after weeks of social distancing measures flattened the curve of new cases.

