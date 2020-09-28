Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to Have 19,200 New COVID Cases Every Day

Germany may end up having 19,200 new coronavirus cases every day if the current trend continues, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the presidium of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to the Bild newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Germany may end up having 19,200 new coronavirus cases every day if the current trend continues, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the presidium of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to the Bild newspaper.

"If this continues like this, with this trend, we will have 19,200 infections per day. It is like in the other countries," Merkel said in a videoconference, as quoted by the newspaper.