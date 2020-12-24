Merkel Welcomes EU-UK Agreement, Notes 'Historical Significance' of Deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the EU-UK trade deal, noting its "historical significance" and promising that the German government will work out a common position on the agreement on December 28.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the EU-UK trade deal, noting its "historical significance" and promising that the German government will work out a common position on the agreement on December 28.

"I am delighted that the negotiators between the European Union and the UK have come to a compromise on an agreement, and thus the future EU-UK relationship is clearly settled. This is of historical significance," Merkel said in a statement, in which she also thanked the EU leadership.

The German government now intends to "intensively study" the text of the agreement, but the authorities will not need to "start from scratch," because the European Commission has always deeply involved the member states in the negotiation process, she said

Therefore, the chancellor continued, the government will be able to quickly decide whether Germany could support today's outcome of the negotiations.

"I am personally convinced that we have a good outcome. The members of the Federal cabinet of ministers will agree on the German position during a phone conference on December 28 at 9.30 am [08:30 GMT]," the chancellor said.

Further, the EU Council will agree on the text of the document and its implementation, and after approval by the European Parliament, it will enter into force, Merkel continued.

"With this agreement, we are laying the foundation for a new chapter in the history of our relations. The United Kingdom will remain an important partner for Germany and for the EU even outside the European Union," she concluded.