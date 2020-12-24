UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Welcomes EU-UK Agreement, Notes 'Historical Significance' Of Deal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:09 PM

Merkel Welcomes EU-UK Agreement, Notes 'Historical Significance' of Deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the EU-UK trade deal, noting its "historical significance" and promising that the German government will work out a common position on the agreement on December 28.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the EU-UK trade deal, noting its "historical significance" and promising that the German government will work out a common position on the agreement on December 28.

"I am delighted that the negotiators between the European Union and the UK have come to a compromise on an agreement, and thus the future EU-UK relationship is clearly settled. This is of historical significance," Merkel said in a statement, in which she also thanked the EU leadership.

The German government now intends to "intensively study" the text of the agreement, but the authorities will not need to "start from scratch," because the European Commission has always deeply involved the member states in the negotiation process, she said

Therefore, the chancellor continued, the government will be able to quickly decide whether Germany could support today's outcome of the negotiations.

"I am personally convinced that we have a good outcome. The members of the Federal cabinet of ministers will agree on the German position during a phone conference on December 28 at 9.30 am [08:30 GMT]," the chancellor said.

Further, the EU Council will agree on the text of the document and its implementation, and after approval by the European Parliament, it will enter into force, Merkel continued.

"With this agreement, we are laying the foundation for a new chapter in the history of our relations. The United Kingdom will remain an important partner for Germany and for the EU even outside the European Union," she concluded.

Related Topics

Parliament German European Union Germany United Kingdom Angela Merkel December From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

56 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

56 minutes ago

CM special assistant says minorities are equal cit ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament to Have Little Time to Pore Over Pos ..

2 minutes ago

UK Completed Biggest Trade Deal Yet - UK Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Theresa May Welcomes UK-EU Post-Brexit Deal as Key ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.