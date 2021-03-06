Merkel Welcomes Upcoming UN-Led Cyprus Talks in Video Call With Erdogan

BERLIN/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed an upcoming UN-led informal meeting on Cyprus in a video call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The informal talks on Cyprus is scheduled to take place in Geneva from April 27-29. The five-plus-one meeting will bring together Cyprus' two communities, as well as Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom as guarantor powers, and also the United Nations.

"The Federal chancellor stressed that disputed issues in the Eastern Mediterranean can only be resolved via dialogue and on the basis of international law. On the Cyprus conflict, the federal chancellor welcomed the announcement of the looming start of UN-mediated informal talks," Seibert told reporters.

The two leaders also discussed Libya, agreeing that process of formation of a unified government there should receive full support both inside and outside the country.

In addition, Merkel reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive and constructive relationship between the EU and Turkey.

Separately, the Turkish presidential office said that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as Libya and Syria. Erdogan, in particular, stressed that the EU should provide Turkey assistance to help Syrian refugees who are returning to their homeland.