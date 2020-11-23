Merkel Worried by Slow Progress on Vaccine Access for Poorer Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern on Sunday over the lack of progress in securing coronavirus jabs for poorer nations through COVAX, a mechanism co-run by the vaccine alliance GAVI.

"We will ask GAVI when these talks will begin. I am somewhat concerned that nothing has been done yet in this regard.

If there is no money, we must think of something," she said.

Merkel spoke to reporters after the virtual G20 summit where world leaders vowed to spare no effort in ensuring affordable access to COVID-19 drugs for all people.

The European Union said this month it approved a deal with German pharma company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer to obtain 300 million doses of their vaccine candidate for the bloc in the coming months.