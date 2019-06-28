Merkel, Xi Favor Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need to preserve the deal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"The parties have exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and agree that it is necessary to preserve the JCPOA, solve the problem by the means of dialogue, and avoid further escalation of tension," the ministry said in a statement.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started unveiling sanctions against Iran, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

Tehran has said that if this request is not met, it could reduce its obligations even further by reportedly suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and continuing to abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.