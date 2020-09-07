Merkel Yet to Speak With Putin About Navalny - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny yet, the spokesman for the German government said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny yet, the spokesman for the German government said Monday.

"The chancellor has not spoken with President Putin yet [about this]," Steffen Seibert told reporters.