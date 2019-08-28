UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Zelenskyy Call For Urgent Normandy Talks On Ukraine Peace

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to push for the summit with the leaders of France and Russia.

"The Federal chancellor and the president agreed that the Minsk accords must be fully implemented.

They are seeking a Normandy-format summit at the earliest opportunity," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The chancellor, he said, had briefed Zelenskyy on discussions about Ukraine she had with the leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialized nations in Biarritz, France.

Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday that preparations for the four-way gathering were already underway. She stressed she wanted to see progress in the Ukrainian peace process in the next few months.

