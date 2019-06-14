UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Zelenskyy To Discuss June 18 Minsk Agreements Implementation - German Government

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:17 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss at their meeting on June 18 bilateral relations, Minsk agreement implementation and Ukrainian reforms, the German government's deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said on Friday

"On June 18, Tuesday, the chancellor will receive the new Ukrainian president, Zelenskyy, in her agency with military honors. The two politicians will discuss during a working dinner bilateral relations, the implementation of the Minsk agreement aimed at resolving the conflict in the east of Ukraine, and also the process of reforms that Ukraine is currently going through," Demmer said at a briefing.

A press conference will be held after the meeting, Demmer added.

