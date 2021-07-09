Merkel, Zelenskyy to Discuss Minsk Agreements, Ties With Russia in Berlin July 12 - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement and relations with Russia during a meeting in Berlin on July 12, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On Monday [July 12], the Federal chancellor will receive the Ukrainian president ... at 7:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. The relations between Germany and Ukraine will, of course, dominate the agenda. The situation with the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the reform process in Ukraine, economic topics, relations with Russia can also become subjects of negotiations," Seibert told a daily briefing.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and Russian gas' transit through Ukraine, the official said.

The spokesman noted the importance for Germany of Ukraine preserving the status of a gas transit country after the launch of Nord Stream 2, adding that Berlin expects that the gas transit agreement will be respected.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines.