BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second test for coronavirus is negative, N24 television reported on Wednesday.

The German leader self-isolated on Sunday after being told that a doctor who had administered her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.

Merkel's first coronavirus test came back negative on Monday.

"The second test of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for coronavirus is also negative," N24 said citing a Cabinet staff official.