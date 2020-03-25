Merkel's 2nd Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:31 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second test for coronavirus is negative, N24 television reported on Wednesday.
The German leader self-isolated on Sunday after being told that a doctor who had administered her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.
Merkel's first coronavirus test came back negative on Monday.
"The second test of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for coronavirus is also negative," N24 said citing a Cabinet staff official.