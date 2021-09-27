UrduPoint.com

Merkel's Bavarian Sister Party Wins 33.9% At Home

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Merkel's Bavarian Sister Party Wins 33.9% at Home

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has scored 33.9% at home, first official results from two out of 299 Constituencies show.

The CSU runs only in Bavaria. It came out on top in this Sunday's Federal election in the southern state but lost 8 percentage points since the previous vote in 2017.

