MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is leading in the Saxony state parliamentary elections with 33.5 percent of votes, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is likely to become the second strongest political force in the region scoring 27.5 percent, media reported Sunday, citing exit polls.

According to N24 broadcaster, the Left party has so far secured 10.5 percent, the center-left Social Democrats have gained 8 percent and the Green have won 8 percent. Other parties and associations have failed to overcome the 5-percent barrier.

On Sunday, Germany holds regional elections in the eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony, which in total have over 5 million residents eligible to vote.