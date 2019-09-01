UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel's CDU Leading In Saxony State Elections, AfD Coming 2nd - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Merkel's CDU Leading in Saxony State Elections, AfD Coming 2nd - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is leading in the Saxony state parliamentary elections with 33.5 percent of votes, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is likely to become the second strongest political force in the region scoring 27.5 percent, media reported Sunday, citing exit polls.

According to N24 broadcaster, the Left party has so far secured 10.5 percent, the center-left Social Democrats have gained 8 percent and the Green have won 8 percent. Other parties and associations have failed to overcome the 5-percent barrier.

On Sunday, Germany holds regional elections in the eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony, which in total have over 5 million residents eligible to vote.

Related Topics

Vote German Germany Angela Merkel Democrats Sunday Christian Media Million

Recent Stories

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

2 hours ago

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

3 hours ago

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

3 hours ago

NMC ‘completely committed’ to implement UAE le ..

3 hours ago

For first time, DGCX trades over 3 million contrac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.