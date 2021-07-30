(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Germany's ruling bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) is leading less than two months before the German Federal elections, according to a survey by YouGov published on Friday.

The poll said that 28% of respondents support the bloc (2% less than last month), with 16% each support the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and The Greens (1% more and 3% less than in June, respectively). In addition, 12% are ready to vote for each of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the ratings of both parties having grown by 1% in comparison with last month.

As for candidates for chancellor, 20% of respondents support SPD's Olaf Scholz outpacing Armin Laschet from the CDU/CSU, whose rating fell from 21% to 15%, likely after his dubious performance during the floods in western Germany in mid-July.

The Greens' Annalena Baerbock comes third with 13%.

A survey by the Wahlen sociological institute provides a similar picture: 28% of respondents support the CDU/CSU, 21% for The Greens, 16% SPD, 11% AfD, and 10% FDP. Moreover, 34% of respondents believe that Scholz is the best candidate for chancellor, while 29% are holding out for Laschet and 20% for Baerbock.

Germany will hold the federal elections on September 26, after which the winning party will appoint the federal chancellor to head the government and replace incumbent Angela Merkel.