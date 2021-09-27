UrduPoint.com

Merkel's Conservative Sister Party CSU Eyes 'Jamaica' Coalition

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Markus Soeder, the leader of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), said he would support forming a Federal coalition government together with the liberals and Greens.

The Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, the two kingmakers in Sunday's general election, earlier spoke in favor of teaming up with the conservative CDU/CSU union bloc.

Soeder, the Bavarian premier and an ally of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, told the Bild newspaper that a right-left coalition would be a "civil alliance," but he added that the tight race was too close to call.

The three-way Jamaica coalition is called so because the colors of the parties involved match those of the Jamaican flag. It appears to be the most promising coalition, although the Greens have traditionally preferred working with Social Democrats, the likely winner of the polls.

