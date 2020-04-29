(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public speeches on coronavirus response have had a significant effect on consumer behavior in the country, a research paper published Wednesday has concluded.

Scientists from ifo and DIW economic research institutes together with three others looked at consumption rates and expectations for the lockdown duration measured by the pollster Civey from June 2-20, when Merkel gave two speeches.

"Our empirical analyses clearly prove that political statements, especially by Angela Merkel, had a substantial impact on expectations and consumer intentions," Peter Haan, an author of the research from DIW, said.

The survey found that extraordinary expenses by German households dropped by a fifth from 2,990 Euros ($3,247) in the week before Merkel's April 15 press conference to 2,327 euros in the week after she announced a "fragile interim success" in the fight against the virus.

Merkel's presser also pushed the expected date for the exit from the lockdown back to early November from mid-October, despite her announcement that restrictions would be loosened. The expected reopening of schools went back by three weeks.