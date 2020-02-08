UrduPoint.com
Merkel's Criticism Of Thuringia Premier Undermines Democracy - AfD Member

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Merkel's Criticism of Thuringia Premier Undermines Democracy - AfD Member

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's role in forcing the new Thuringia premier, Thomas Kemmerich, out of office casts a shadow on the democratic processes in the country, Albert Breininger, a member of the far-right AfD party, whose backing cost Kemmerich the job, told Sputnik on Friday.

Kemmerich, of the liberal FDP party, became premier this week after the AfD disregarded its own candidate to help him defeat Bodo Ramelow, the leader of the far-left Die Linke, which came first in the regional poll last fall. The liberal leader stepped down and vowed to seek new state elections on Thursday after Merkel slammed Wednesday's vote in the regional legislature as unforgivable.

"It seems that now we will have to vote again and again until we get a result which Merkel's left and the Greens are pleased with. This is no longer a democracy. This is kind of a perverse form of it .

.. It casts a shadow on our democratic institutions," Breininger said.

Breininger accused the German media and establishment of teaming up to cast the democratically elected state premier as a "fascist," in an attempt to discredit him.

"The German media and the ruling establishment turned the newly elected minister into a fascist. They vandalized his house, calling him Names, and even threatened his children. He had to hire security to take his children to school," Breininger said.

The vote in Thuringia was the first time in Germany's modern history that a far-right party helped put a state minister into office, sparking a nationwide outcry. Merkel's conservatives and their Socialist Democratic allies, as a rule, do not work with parties on the far left and right. Her party came under criticism after its Thuringia branch backed Kemmerich alongside the AfD, after previously refusing to cooperate with Die Linke.

