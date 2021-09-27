UrduPoint.com

Merkel's District In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Georg Gunther, the candidate from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party (Christian Democratic Union of Germany, CDU) for Merkel's home constituency in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania lost the vote to the Social Democrats (SPD), according to preliminary results.

Gunther got 20.5 percent in the district (Bundestag constituency 15), where Merkel won the direct mandate eight times since 1990. Meanwhile, SPD candidate Anna Kassautzki won 24.

4 percent.

With results from more than 80 percent of the districts processed, data from Germany's electoral commission shows that the SPD is leading in the Federal election with 25.7 percent. The conservatives' bloc (CDU and and the Christian Social Union, CSU, parties) is second with 24.7 percent.

The Greens are third with 14 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.7 percent.

