Merkel's First Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative - Reports

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:22 PM

Merkel's First Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's first test for a novel coronavirus infection showed a negative result, the Focus online portal reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's first test for a novel coronavirus infection showed a negative result, the Focus online portal reported on Monday.

"The result of today's test is negative," spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert told dpa news agency.

"Other tests will be conducted in the coming days," he added.

The German leader self-isolated on Sunday after being told that a doctor who had administered her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.

