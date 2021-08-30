BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's former rival Roland Koch, once a popular conservative premier of Hesse, has defended her for staying aloof from the campaign to avoid taking the spotlight from her struggling successor Armin Laschet.

"I don't think that Angela Merkel's objective should be to declare that she is friends with Armin Laschet... I know her quite well ” she does care... But she does not want to be at the center of this campaign," he told Sputnik during a meeting with reporters when he was quizzed about her campaign strategy.

Merkel rushed to endorse the new leader of her Christian Democrats at a rally on August 21, after the Social Democratic SPD overtook the Greens and was closing the gap with the conservatives. But her eleventh-hour intervention did not stop the SPD from taking the lead in the polls, just weeks before this September's general election.

Koch, the chair of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation and a longtime party heavyweight, said Merkel was rooting for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) but would not do it publicly for fear of stealing the spotlight.

"Imagine an event featuring Angela Merkel and Armin Laschet. Or Angela Merkel and the Chinese emperor, for what it's worth. What will media reports be about at the end of the day? Two-thirds will be about Angela Merkel plus one," he joked.

The center-right CDU has seen its ratings slide steadily since Laschet was declared candidate in the vote that will see Merkel step down after 16 years at the helm. A Forsa snap poll showed that Laschet lost Sunday's election debate to SPD's Olaf Scholz, whose party is now ahead in the INSA poll with 24%, followed by the conservative bloc at 21% and the Greens at 17%.