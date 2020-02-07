UrduPoint.com
Merkel's Party In Turmoil After Far-right Vote Debacle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote debacle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in crisis mode after regional MPs sided with the far-right in a key vote, causing nationwide outrage and testing her leadership

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in crisis mode after regional MPs sided with the far-right in a key vote, causing nationwide outrage and testing her leadership.

Merkel condemned Wednesday's "unforgivable" vote in the small state of Thuringia, where her CDU party voted in the same camp as the anti-immigrant AfD to block the re-election of a leftist state premier.

Thanks to the CDU and AfD, Thomas Kemmerich of the liberal Free Democrats, one of Germany's smaller parties, ousted incumbent premier Bodo Ramelow from the far-left Die Linke party by one vote.

It marked the first time a state premier had been voted into office with help from the far right, shattering a taboo in Germany where mainstream parties have always ruled out working with the AfD.

Faced with an uproar, Kemmerich offered his resignation just 25 hours later and called for snap elections.

But the wider aftershocks are only just being felt in Berlin.

"Merkel's fatal error," headlined the conservative newspaper Die Welt, accusing the veteran chancellor of failing to find a strategy to deal with the growing might of the AfD.

Merkel's centre-left coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD), are fuming about the apparent betrayal in Thuringia.

The two sides will hold crisis talks on Saturday in the latest stress test for the fragile alliance.

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered to restore trust," said SPD co-leader Saskia Esken.

