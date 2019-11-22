UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel's Party Not To Discuss Her Successor During Friday Conference - Secretary General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Merkel's Party Not to Discuss Her Successor During Friday Conference - Secretary General

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Paul Ziemiak, the secretary general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, said on Thursday that the party delegates would not discuss of the issue of Angela Merkel's successor as the chancellor during the annual conference, which would take place on Friday.

In October, the Junge Union, the party's youth organization, asked to settle the issue during the November conference. Their initiative was supported by Friedrich Merz, a prominent CDU politician, who lost the 2018 party leadership election to the current chairperson, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defense minister and an alleged favorite of Merkel herself.

"I am not aware of any such initiatives. We had six offers regarding the issue of primaries, we will discuss them, [and then] make the decision," Ziemiak said during a press conference.

Merz's word played no part during the party presidium's meeting ahead of the conference, according to Ziemiak.

Following the defeat in the latest regional elections, Merkel decided not to seek re-election as the party leader back in October 2018. In December, the CDS elected Kramp-Karrenbauer to be Merkel's replacement.

Angela Merkel's last term as the chancellor ends in 2021.

Related Topics

Election Germany Angela Merkel October November December 2018 Christian

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

29 minutes ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

2 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

2 hours ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.