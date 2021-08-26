In the final weeks of her chancellorship, Germany's longtime leader Angela Merkel still enjoys a "rosy" reputation in Europe and in the United States, a poll out Thursday has found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) In the final weeks of her chancellorship, Germany's longtime leader Angela Merkel still enjoys a "rosy" reputation in Europe and in the United States, a poll out Thursday has found.

A YouGov survey conducted from July 9 to August 10 in the US and five "key" EU countries revealed that the political heavyweight, who helped shape Germany's image for sixteen years, is highly regarded for her legacy as both a German and as a European.

The poll found that respondents in the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain rated her between +15 in Britain and +61 in Spain. She scored a median +30 in Germany.

In comparison, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scored a low -53 in Germany and a high of -2 in the US, while French President Emmanuel Macron's rating was between -35 in Britain and +20 in Spain.

Americans and Europeans were most impressed with German economic success under Merkel and the country's reputation abroad. Her handling of climate change, the pandemic, and her impact on the direction in which the EU is going received generally positive reviews.

Those sampled were less optimistic about the way the chancellor dealt with the Greek bailout, the European migrant crisis, and Brexit. Only Americans viewed her migration policy favorably, while all Europeans gave it a negative score.