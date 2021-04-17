UrduPoint.com
Merkel's Rival Merz To Run In Germany's Federal Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Merkel's Rival Merz to Run in Germany's Federal Elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Friedrich Merz, the old-time rival of Angela Merkel, was picked by Germany's ruling Christian Democratic party (CDU) on Saturday to run in September's Federal elections.

The 65-year-old beat the sitting CDU lawmaker Patrick Sensburg 327 to 126 to become its direct candidate for Hochsauerlandkreis, a district in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Merz left politics in 2009, after representing Hochsauerlandkreis in the federal legislature for 15 years. He also served as the parliamentary leader of the conservative CDU/CSU faction from 2000-2002.

He returned to politics in 2018 to challenge Merkel's protege Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in the contest for the party leadership but lost to her and later to her successor Armin Laschet, who is expected to stand for chancellor.

